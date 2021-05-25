Sepio Capital LP Sells 21,124 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,124 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

