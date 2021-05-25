True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.55

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.55 and last traded at C$7.50, with a volume of 38664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNT.UN shares. Laurentian lowered shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.75 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$6.75 price target (up from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. True North Commercial REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$655.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.74%.

About True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

