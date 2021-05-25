1ST Source Bank Sells 165 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 133,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,603,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,426,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 34,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Intuit by 45.2% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $440.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $442.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

