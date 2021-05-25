1ST Source Bank Sells 165 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 133,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,603,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,426,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 34,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Intuit by 45.2% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INTU opened at $440.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $442.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
