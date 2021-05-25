Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.73

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 8930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Wipro alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wipro by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wipro by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,490 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wipro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.