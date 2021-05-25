Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.00

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.00 and last traded at C$33.75, with a volume of 23835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.49.

RUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.33%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares in the company, valued at C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,465 over the last quarter.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

