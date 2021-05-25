Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.33

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.33 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRR. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 2.58.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

