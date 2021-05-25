Mariner LLC Buys 1,775 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

LRCX opened at $634.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $626.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $258.21 and a one year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

