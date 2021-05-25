Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.08 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

