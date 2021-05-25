Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Purchases 70,700 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

