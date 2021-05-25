iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 338,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.50. 372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,754. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.42. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

