First National Corp MA ADV Has $588,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.38. 6,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,662. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.49.

