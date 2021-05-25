Patriot Financial Partners GP LP Increases Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Bank accounts for about 5.6% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP owned 4.07% of Metropolitan Bank worth $17,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 60.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at $339,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at $1,176,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

NYSE MCB traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $63.37. 21,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,623. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $528.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MCB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.