Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,039,140 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet comprises 1.4% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $11,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion and a PE ratio of -29.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

