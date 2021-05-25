First National Corp MA ADV Grows Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 45,831 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,311. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $33.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.