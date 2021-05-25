First National Corp MA ADV Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

