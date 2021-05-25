Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Get Veru alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

VERU stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,621. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $661.38 million, a PE ratio of -276.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the first quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 5.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the first quarter valued at $1,602,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Veru in the first quarter valued at about $2,651,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.