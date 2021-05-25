Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,466. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

