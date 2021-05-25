WINkLink (WIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73.57 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $160.15 million and approximately $73.57 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00056636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00358171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00185032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003849 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.42 or 0.00841816 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

