CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCDBF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of CCDBF traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $55.10. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.