IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,360. The company has a market capitalization of $667.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.91. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.