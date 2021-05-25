Brokerages Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT at $32.11

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,360. The company has a market capitalization of $667.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.91. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

