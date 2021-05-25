CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $73.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCDBF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

