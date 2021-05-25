Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $606,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.88. The stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,117. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $114.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.55.

