NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 457.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,116 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 456.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.4% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,039 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.28. 192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,369. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

