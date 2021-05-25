Doyle Wealth Management Sells 979 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,672. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $8,863,259. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

