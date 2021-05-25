Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $23,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth $205,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 391,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 46,063 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Shares of SO opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

