Mariner LLC Sells 39,275 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 39,275 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $29,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $318.19 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.10.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.