Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,586 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after purchasing an additional 370,735 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SEA by 22.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,282 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE stock opened at $254.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SE shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

