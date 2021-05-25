Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $11.61 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $315.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.07.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

