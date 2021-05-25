Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $62.55, but opened at $61.00. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 2,649 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,425,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,824,114.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 570,778 shares of company stock worth $33,890,742. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion and a PE ratio of -0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $448,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $2,655,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $749,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,688,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $3,745,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.