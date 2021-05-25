Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Nordson stock opened at $202.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. Nordson has a 52 week low of $174.59 and a 52 week high of $223.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

