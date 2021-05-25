Capital Square LLC Cuts Position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Landmark Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Square LLC owned about 0.70% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 444,417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

LMRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of LMRK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 131,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,799. The company has a market cap of $333.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 58.44%. Equities analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.