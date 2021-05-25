Capital Square LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,508,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.66. 5,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

