Capital Square LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Capital Square LLC cut its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4,184.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.