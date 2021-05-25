Capital Square LLC Sells 3,963 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Capital Square LLC lessened its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. 9,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

