CPChain Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $308,352.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.05 or 0.00503727 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003922 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024566 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.68 or 0.01409216 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

