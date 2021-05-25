DMarket (DMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.13 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One DMarket coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMarket has a total market cap of $37.13 million and $24,602.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00067408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.72 or 0.00918987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.88 or 0.09745512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

DMarket Coin Profile

DMT is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

