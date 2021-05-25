Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Reaches $333.04

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $30.42 million and approximately $891,379.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for $333.04 or 0.00882717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00056579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00358431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00184982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003831 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.20 or 0.00851345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 91,336 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mQQQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.