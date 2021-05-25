Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,164.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $3,507,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the period.

IRWD traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

