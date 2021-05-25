Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,164.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $3,507,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the period.

IRWD traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.38.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

