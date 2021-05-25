Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) Receives C$47.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDV shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$28.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.97. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$721.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$715.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

