Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 75,716 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,716 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $45,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $23,905,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $20,512,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,224 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $166.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,518 shares of company stock worth $2,646,256. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

