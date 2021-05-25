Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,589 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $155.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

