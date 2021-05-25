Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 52,624 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.1% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $69,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,195,422,000 after acquiring an additional 442,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 66,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,321,830. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

