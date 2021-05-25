Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 496,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 188,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. 16,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,481,323. The company has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

