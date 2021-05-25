American International Group Inc. Sells 5,074 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,370 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $65,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $117.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average is $116.22. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

