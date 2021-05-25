Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.6% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $461,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 490,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,196,000 after buying an additional 277,627 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 207,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 88,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $62.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.