Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAS opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

