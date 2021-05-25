Choate Investment Advisors Buys 379 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $410.95 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $387.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.