iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Boosted by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 532,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after acquiring an additional 978,160 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

