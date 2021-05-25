Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92.

